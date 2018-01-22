Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Shares First Photo From Prison and Shows Off Weight Loss
Abby Lee Miller is slimming down behind bars.
The former Dance Moms star, who is currently serving time in prison for bankruptcy fraud, shared her first photo since starting her sentence.
Not only does the reality star vet look slimmer, it also sounds like she’s making the most of the experience.
“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of,” she wrote on Sunday, January 21.
“I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue.”
She continued, “I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”
She was sentenced to 366 days behind bars and began serving her time over the summer.
Abby was also ordered to two years of supervised release and she was fined $40K.
“All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time,” she said.
“I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest.”
The 51-year-old was replaced by Dancing With the Stars vet Cheryl Burke on Dance Moms following her sentencing.
She continued, “I love you all ( and yes this is me in prison ) #abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms #dance #aldc.”
Since being behind bars, the Lifetime vet completed a prison Release Preparation Program and received a certificate in personal finance.
At least she’s using her time for good?
