Angelina Jolie Opens About Brad, Downsides of Fame: “I Was Very, Very Lost”

Angelina Jolie is opening up about all the downsides of fame. The A-list actor, who has been in the industry for over 20 years, shared her thoughts in a new interview on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. Though most people would kill to be in her position, she had a tough time reconciling with her success.

She was nominated and won countless awards early on in her career, but she was not necessarily happy.

"I was very, very lost because I didn’t like that life, having that public life,” she shared.

In fact, she nearly quit acting and even enrolled at NYU to step away from the spotlight.

"I thought I had expressed what I could as an actor and now I wanted to figure out who else I was,” the mother of six revealed.

"I’d done what everybody said you should do, become an actor.”

She continued, “People tell you if you look good enough, if you have money, if you have success, if you’re an actor; these are all the things that should make a person happy. I was miserable. I was completely unhappy."

However, she of course came back to the industry and eventually met her future husband Brad Pitt while working on Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

They worked together again on the film By the Sea in 2015, shortly after they tied the knot.

The 42-year-old revealed she made their second film together so they could have a chance to “communicate.”

“We had met working together and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together, I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate,” she shared. “In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film.”

Angelina wrote and directed the film, which was about a couple having intimacy issues and fertility struggles.

“It was something that we were dealing [with]… things happen for different reasons, and things — why did I write that exact piece?” she shared.

“Why did we feel that way when we made it? I’m not sure. A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult.”

Though they did eventually split in September 2016, she has no regrets about making the film.

“I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together,” she continued.