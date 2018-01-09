Credit: Instagram

Kendall Jenner “Mortified” Following 2018 Golden Globes Backlash

UPDATE (1/9/18 at 10:26 a.m. ET): Poor Kendall Jenner! The model was slammed on social media for attending the 2018 Golden Globes and according to sources, she did not handle the criticism well. “Kendall was absolutely destroyed on Instagram and Twitter, and was mortified when she checked her accounts during the show,” a source told Radar Online.

“She was crying to her sisters afterward, saying she is never going to the Globes again!” The source continued, “She does not understand why she gets so much hate, because she thought people treated her differently from the rest of family.

“But now realizes she is clearly being grouped into the Kardashian clan even though she’s worked so hard to be separate.”

Original story (1/7/18 at 10:00 p.m. ET): People are not happy Kendall Jenner decided to show up at the 2018 Golden Globes. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made an appearance at the awards show on Sunday, January 7 and social media certainly had something to say about it. Because the night is supposed to award the best in movies and television, fans were confused why the model snagged an invite.

“Kendall Jenner is at the #GoldenGlobes? Um why?” one user tweeted.

“Why is Kendall Jenner at the Golden Globes?” another person wrote.

“Okay what I wanna know what's Kendall Jenner doing in the #GoldenGlobes,” somebody else shared.

“What [has] she done in the movie biz?”

Fans also joked she was at the show because of her "acting" in the controversial Pepsi commercial.

“Kendall Jenner is at the #GoldenGlobes clearly for her contribution to acting in that Pepsi commercial. Timeless,” one person wrote.

“Why is Kendall Jenner at the awards ceremony? Was she nominated for that Pepsi commercial?” another person shared.

Other social media users noticed the reality star showed up but her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, whose film Dunkirk is nominated, did not.

“So the untalented Kendall Jenner can muster up the courage to attend an award show she's not even wanted at but Harry, the one who had a main role in a critically acclaimed film, decided not to go... but it's whatever I guess [sic],” one user wrote.

Despite causing quite the stir on social media, the 22-year-old did look absolutely beautiful on the red carpet.