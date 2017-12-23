Credit: Instagram

How Much Does Mariah Carey Make Every Year For ‘All I Want For Xmas?’

No doubt you've heard the number one anthem to Christmas like 1000 times this year already, because is it really the holidays without it? But did you ever wonder how much Mariah Carey makes every year from "All I Want For Christmas?" Well wonder no more, because we have the answer.

The Daily Mail reports the 47-year-old earns a cool $500,000 each year in royalties for the song.

And it’s sure to be even more this year, as it was not only Spotify’s most streamed Christmas song of all time — with more than 217 million global streams — but it finally entered the top 10 on the Billboard hot 100 for the first time since it's release 23 years ago.

The song reached number 9 last week. Not to mention Mariah's Christmas world tour as well as the newly-released animated film based on the track.

She really is the Queen of Christmas! Of course, the diva’s ditty isn’t the only festive song to be rolled out every year.

All those other Christmas classics rake in the moolah every year. The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” is believed to earn approximately $535,000 in royalties annually, while Paul McCartney’s "Wonderful Christmastime" makes $350,000.

Everyone's second favorite Christmas song, Wham's "Last Christmas" brings in approximately $400,000, while Bing Crosby’s classic "White Christmas" earns $440,000.