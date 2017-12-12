Credit: Instagram

Kendall Jenner’s Modeling Peers Furious Over Her $22M Paycheck — Report

Kendall Jenner is still having to earn her spot in the modeling world. Though she’s arguably the most successful supermodel at the moment, some of her peers reportedly don’t believe she’s worked hard enough to get where she is. And, while she was just named the highest paid model in the world, she’s still working for that respect.

"All the other models think she's trash," a source told Radar Online.

"Sure, she's technically beautiful but she only gets those high-paying gigs because of her cheap reality TV fame."

Yikes, those are some fighting words.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took the highest paid model spot away from Gisele Bundchen.

In fact, she racked up $22M thanks to her partnerships with Estée Lauder, Adidas, and La Perla.

"They always predicted that Kendall was nothing but a fad," the source shared.

"The news that her paycheck tops them all was a very bitter pill to swallow for a lot of models."



Kenny dealt with this sort of drama during NYFW back in 2014.

"The other models worked so hard to get a spot on the runway and didn't think it was fair that she was there," a source told In Touch at the time.

"They started acting bitchy. Some even put out their cigarettes in Kendall's drink!"

However, the 22-year-old promises she’s had to work even harder because of her family’s fame.

"I want to be high fashion. I want to be taken seriously," she told LOVE magazine.

"People think that this [success] just came to me. But it didn't. What I have has almost worked against me."

She continued, "People didn't take me seriously as a model… I went on castings and some people weren't feeling me because of my name.

“But it was great when people didn't recognize me. I was like, 'Thank you. Please don't recognize me.'”

