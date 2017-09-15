Kim Kardashian May Join ‘American Idol’ as a Judge — Report

by 0 Shares

Advertisement

As the start of auditions for American Idol quickly approaches, it seems the show may be turning to a surprising source for judges. Kim Kardashian could possibly be sitting at the judges’ table for the new edition of the show. And there’s actually a pretty good reason for why she could be picked.

Ryan Seacrest, who will once again host Idol, is the mastermind behind the idea.

He’s worked with the reality star for years as the executive producer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and reportedly believes she’s the perfect person to judge.

Although the 36-year-old has only released one single in her life, it’s really her experience with social media that Ryan believes could make her a great judge.

“Promotion and social media are now just as important to being a successful artist as singing and no one knows that world better than [Ryan’s] pal Kim,” a source told NaughtyGossip.com.

“People might moan at first that she doesn’t have experience with music but they did the same thing when Heidi Klum joined the panel at America’s Got Talent,” the insider continued.

Credit: Instagram

“At least Kim is from the USA and she certainly knows how to make great TV.”

“Ryan is worried that if they just follow the format of the old show, that it will feel dated,” the source went on.

“Adding Kim will be a game-changer.”

Thus far, the show has only cast Katy Perry as a judge, and there are two spots that still need to be filled.

Previously, there were rumors that Lionel Richie and/or Charlie Puth would fill the other two judge spots, but nothing has been confirmed.

The source also said the producers are looking at Lionel, as well as Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and “other people within the music business.”

However, Ryan believes Kim is the way to go.

Credit: Instagram