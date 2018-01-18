Credit: Instagram

Is Kim Kardashian Naming Her Daughter After Louis Vuitton?

UPDATE (01/18/18 10.11 a.m. ET) The internet is in a frenzy over Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post, which fans think is a giant clue to the name of her baby daughter. Yesterday, the reality star posted a picture of designer Louis Vuitton's signature pattern — with the letters LV featuring prominently.

Fans flooded her account with speculation she was dropping a hint to her baby's name, with guesses ranging from Love, to Elle, to Vuitton. Others had more adventurous predictions, with one person commenting, "Elvie (East), North, Saint (South) & West. It completes the compass." Another pieced together the gifts she had been receiving from her family. "I think she is going to name her Rose West.

"The Rose cake from her mom, the roses from her sister, the flowers on the bag are maybe a hint at that! "Also, she has been posting a lot of pictures of roses or pictures containing roses!! Hint! Hint!" Speaking to the media right after their baby was born, Kanye said they hadn't thought of a name yet, so the picture could just be a tribute to her favorite French fashion house. Hopefully we won't have long to wait!

ORIGINAL (01/17/18 7.00 a.m. ET) Kim Kardashian has reportedly forked out a whopping $550,000 on a lavish nursery and baby goods for her third tot. The 37-year-old and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate yesterday, and it has now been claimed they have spared no expense when it comes to making sure the new arrival is fully catered for.

According to sources, Kim and her 40-year-old spouse have splashed the cash on goods including a Swarovski-encrusted rocking horse and a $170,000 teddy bear.

It has also been claimed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has had items including a luxurious velvet crib by designer Dolce Notte, as well as a hand-painted cradle, a silk bassinet and matching wardrobe and chair — reportedly amounting to another $40,000 — imported from Italy.

A source said, "Kim's also hand-sourced some of the world's most expensive toys for her newborn, including a $137,000 Swarovski-covered rocking horse, a $170,000 Steiff Louis Vuitton teddy bear and a limited edition Suommo Dodo solid gold dummy costing $96,000.''

Kim is also believed to have gotten her hands on a number of designer and diamond-encrusted toys for her little girl, and sources claim even Kanye has told her to scale back her spending. They added to Closer magazine, "Even Kanye's told her to stop spending as she's out of control!"

It comes after it was claimed that Kanye has credited his three kids with "saving his life" and welcomed their newest addition after a "dark time."

Their decision to go through a surrogate for their third child came after Kim suffered complications with her two pregnancies, experiencing early-onset preeclampsia with North and further troubles during labour with Saint.