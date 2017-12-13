Credit: Instagram

Kim K. Called Out By Male Beauty Blogger For Only Asking Women to Model Makeup Line

by 0 Shares

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash once again! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is getting some heat after she soley asked for women to try out to model her beauty line, KKW. Hey, men wear makeup too!

James Charles, who has met Kimmy before, posted his frustration on Twitter.

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

“Sister @KimKardashian! There are thousands of boys in cosmetics who love you & I’m sure would be honored to slay a photo shoot for you!” he said.

“This is disappointing,” he continued, while adding the frown emoji.

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

James is well-known in the beauty world because he was named the first male CoverGirl in 2016.

He also got to spend time with the reality star when she first released her products just a few months ago.

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT

The casting notice, which was posted on Twitter, said, “Calling all faces! We are excited to announce an open model casting call in the LA area for several upcoming KKW beauty campaigns."

It also said, “all women 18+.”

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Nov 2, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Despite being upset, James promises he’s still a fan of the mother of two.

“Kim is a legend and personally one of my role models!” he tweeted.

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

“I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to meet her 3x and she has always been SOOO nice and supportive.”

He continued, “But I think it’s only fair that other aspiring boys in beauty have the same opportunities.”

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT