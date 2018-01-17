Credit: Instagram

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Offered $5M for Baby Girl Pics

UPDATE (01/17/18 8.32 a.m. ET) Kimye's baby girl is not for sale — or at least her pictures aren't. It has been revealed the couple have been offered up to $5 million by media outlets for the first photographs of their daughter, who was born yesterday via surrogate. Kim and Kanye think selling photos of their baby daughter would be "immoral."

Sources told TMZ the superstar couple would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby, as doing so would violate their morals.

They want to release the first picture of her on their own time, as they did with North and Saint, which was when they were 2 months old. The name of the new addition still hasn't been revealed. Hopefully we won't have to wait 2 months for that!

ORIGINAL (01/16/18 12.08 p.m. ET) Another Kardashian-West baby has arrived! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have just welcomed their third child via surrogate. According to TMZ, the surrogate gave birth to their baby girl on Monday, January 15.

Their little bundle of joy weighed a healthy 7 lbs 6 oz.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been very open about her decision to have her third child through surrogacy.

Though she gave birth to daughter North and son Saint, doctors said it would not be safe for the reality star to go through a third pregnancy.

During a recent episode of KUWTK, the 37-year-old opened up about the process to find a surrogate to carry their third child.

"You have to like make sure that their lifestyle is healthy and they have to go through psychological testing, and it was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation," she shared.

"But I think everything happens for a reason, because the surrogate that I really loved got approved and she is such a nice person, like she's so easy to talk to and she's the perfect fit for us, but we have to decide quickly, are we really going to go through with this or are we gonna wait until we feel more prepared."

Despite finding the perfect surrogate, it was tough for Kim to not carry her child.

“It is frustrating to not be able to do it on your own,” she said.

"It's a weird dynamic. Like I go to all the doctors’ appointments and I try to be really present, but when you’re not carrying it yourself, it is such a fine balance of how much you’re going to be in their lives.”

And, though she was open about the pregnancy with her fans, she also focused on keeping the identity of her surrogate private.

“I’m seriously so grateful for that and that someone is so selfless and kind to do this, and I definitely want to keep it private,” she confessed. “I don’t want people to find my surrogate. Like I don’t want them to harass her. She doesn’t know how to handle stuff like that. This isn’t her world.”

