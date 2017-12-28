Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Want to Start a Family in 2018 — Report
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth could be parents in 2018!
Though the couple is still not married, some sources believe they are determined to start a family ASAP.
In fact, they’ve been wanting a baby for a long time and feel they’re finally ready.
According to Now to Love, they reportedly made the decision over Christmas.
“They’ve wanted a baby for ages, but the timing was never right,” a source shared.
“But now they feel as ready as they’ll ever be.”
The 25-year-old and The Hunger Games actor reunited in 2016 after splitting for a few years in 2013.
Now the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker is reportedly ready to take on motherhood.
“She told Liam she's ready to make getting pregnant a top priority,” the source shared.
Though they may be ready to start a family, don’t expect these two to get married anytime soon.
In fact, though they’re technically just engaged, they already consider themselves to be husband and wife.
“Miley and Liam still have zero plans of having an actual wedding,” a source told Us Weekly.
“They consider themselves married, but don’t want a full wedding right now.”
The duo celebrated Christmas this year in Nashville with the “Malibu” hitmaker’s family.
“Miley and Liam will spend Christmas together this year in Nashville. After Christmas they’ll meet in Los Angeles and head down to Australia to spend time with Liam’s family,” the source revealed.
“She’ll be taking a vacation down there for a while.”
As for Christmas gifts, The Voice coach usually makes her man something special.
“Miley usually makes a gift for Liam, a fun accessory or piece of art and then gets him something surfing-related that he’s had his eye on,” the source said.
“Liam is so good at buying gifts for Miley, everything he gets her is always something she really loves, but he always outdoes her!"
Do you think they'll become parents next year?