‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Calls Off Divorce From Husband Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera is giving love another chance. The Glee star, who filed for divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey in November 2016, has called off the split. The pair are committed to making their relationship work for their 2-year-old son Josey.

In fact, the 30-year-old dismissed her divorce filing in court documents last week.

"She is back together with Ryan Dorsey. They want to make it work for the sake of their son,” a source told E! News.

The pair originally split almost a year ago after just two years of marriage.

At the time, the Devious Maids star requested primary physical custody of their son and only wanted her estranged husband to have visitation rights.

“After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

“Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great co-parenting partners for him.”

They continued, “We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

The couple surprised family and friends when they married in July 2014 after just three months of dating.

“Naya didn’t tell most of her friends that she was marrying Ryan Dorsey, let alone that she was dating him,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

“The whole thing is a complete surprise.”

However, Ryan and Naya had dated for a period of time during her Glee years, but decided to part ways when her career became too hectic.

During her brief split from the Pitch actor last year, the mother of one briefly dated actor David Spade.

The 52-year-old was spotted getting cozy with the brunette beauty in Hawaii back in March, but they apparently called things off in June.

