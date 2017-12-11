Credit: Instagram

Find Out What ‘RHOA’ Star Shereé Whitfield’s Boyfriend Is in Prison For

The truth always comes out eventually. On last week’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shereé Whitfield confessed she’s in love with a man in prison. Now, according to court documents, we finally know what he did that sent him behind bars.

The Bravolebrity began dating Tyrone Gilliams before he was sent away to prison, but according to court documents obtained by Radar Online, he was caught stealing $5M from two people.

Tyrone and his lawyer, Everette L. Scott Jr, took the $5M from these two people and claimed they were investing in the “Treasury Strips Program.”

They then “misappropriated the vast majority of the money” and Tyrone used the money for “his own personal investments and to support his own personal lifestyle.”

Yep, that doesn’t sound good.

He used the money to fund a variety of events, as well as to pay for his children to attend a private school.

The 47-year-old claimed she did not know about Tyrone’s arrest, but we kind of have a hard time believing that!

“I didn’t know he went away! We broke up,” she said on RHOA.

“We stopped talking before he went to prison because he didn’t want to get me involved in any of that.”

However, though he did something bad, Shereé feels very supported by her new man.

“He’s a good guy and, you know, he supports me. I can talk to him about anything,” she told People.

“He’s my best friend. He just got caught up in the wrong craziness, and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

She continued, “You know what, honestly, I’ve gotten to know this man on a much deeper level.

“Probably deeper than I’ve ever known anyone. We have nothing but time to talk and get to know each other.”

