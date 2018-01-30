Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Rihanna Laughing Off Pregnancy Rumors: “She’s Not Even Trying” — Report

Rihanna is not pregnant, folks. The singer rocked her amazing curves during her “Wild Thoughts” performance at the 2018 Grammys, but some fans began wondering if she’s pregnant. Thankfully the “Rude Boy” hitmaker is just laughing off the rumors.

“At this point Rihanna feels like all she can do is laugh off all the pregnancy rumors, in addition to just ignoring them now,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“She’s not pregnant, and she’s not even trying to get pregnant either at this point.”

Good for you, girl!

However, even though she’s not pregnant, she would reportedly like to have kids with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

“Would she like children in the future? Yes, but definitely in the future, she’s simply not ready to start a family… just yet,” the source said.

“Rihanna loves children though, she’s a natural mom, and she thinks Hassan will make an amazing father — he’s really kind and patient, and a very loving person — but right now she’s focused on her career first and foremost.”

The source continued, “Plus, Rihanna hasn’t even met his family yet.”

Meanwhile, RiRi’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown is supposedly hurt by the pregnancy rumors.

“Chris is angry, hurt and kind of heartbroken after hearing Rihanna was looking pregnant at the Grammys. They were each other’s first real love and he still misses her,” a source said.

“Chris always had high hopes for their future together and even though there are only rumors that she could be pregnant with some other guy’s baby, he is still pretty upset and sad to hear about it.”

The source continued, “He feels like that should be his baby. He always hoped it would be him having a family with Rihanna and he regrets how things ended between them.”