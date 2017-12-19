Selena Gomez’s Mom Taken to Hospital After Freaking Out Over Jelena Reunion

Well, this is certainly not good! Selena Gomez’s mother does not approve of her relationship with Justin Bieber — which is no surprise — but things took a nasty turn last week. In fact, Mandy Teefey got so upset, she had to be taken to the hospital!

According to sources, a heated argument between mother and daughter about the Biebs is what finally sent her over the edge.

TMZ reports law enforcement was sent to the 25-year-old’s mother’s hotel in Los Angeles to do a welfare check.

Mandy was then taken to a nearby hospital to get checked, but she went voluntarily.

Sources say the mother of two and the actress had an argument about the status of her relationship with the 23-year-old.

The “Bad Liar” hitmaker told her mama she and Justin are in couples therapy, which supposedly got Mandy upset.

In fact, she didn’t realize how serious her daughter’s relationship with Justin was until she found out they were in counseling.

Thankfully, Mandy was released from the hospital that day and she’s doing OK.

Though she’s reportedly planning on giving the brunette beauty space, she doesn’t necessarily want her spending time with the “Sorry” singer.

Meanwhile, Jelena has slowed things down because they know Selena’s family is not happy about her rekindling things with Justin.

“Everyone is skeptical but no one will say anything to her because she will not listen,” a source told Radar Online.

“Selena is living by the seam of her pants right now and is focused on her stardom again.” The source continued, “She knows that her stock is rising and she thinks that he is the reason.”